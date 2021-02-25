Fortinet Raises $1B Debt Via Senior Notes Offering
- Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) priced $500 million 1% notes due 2026 and $500 million 2.2% notes due 2031 in a debt offering.
- The offering is expected to close on March 5, 2021.
- Fortinet intends to utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including additions to working capital, financing of capital expenditures, repayment debt, share buybacks, and acquisitions.
- BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs are the joint book-running managers of the offering.
- FTNT stock has gained 43.79% in the last three months.
- Price action: FTNT shares closed higher by 0.64% at $169.85 on Wednesday.
