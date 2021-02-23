Market Overview

Nikola Details North American Fuel-Cell Vehicle Program
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 11:56am   Comments
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLAelaborated on its North American hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) commercial truck program.
  • The company intends to introduce an FCEV variant of the Nikola Tre Cabover and the long-range Nikola Two FCEV Sleeper after the inauguration of the North American production of the Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV).
  • The Nikola portfolio includes Nikola Tre BEV Cabover for trips up to 300 miles, Nikola Tre FCEV for longer-range needs of up to 500 miles, and Nikola Two FCEV Sleeper for longest-range missions up to 900 miles.
  • "To expedite the transition to a carbon-free future, the trucking industry needs heavy-duty, zero-emission commercial vehicles engineered to match the weight and range capabilities of today's diesel trucks. Nikola is excited to introduce additional detail about our portfolio of FCEV trucks and our continued commitment to sustainable commercial transportation," said Nikola's Global Head of FCEV, Jason Roycht.
  • Price action: NKLA shares are down 7.89% at $19.27 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: EVs hydrogen fuel cellNews Tech Media

