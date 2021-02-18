Market Overview

Software Demo Platform Reprise Raises $17M Series A Funding From Bain Capital
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 10:18am   Comments
  • Software demo platform Reprise raised $17 million in Series A funding led by private investment firm Bain Capital Ventures, including existing investors Glasswing Ventures and Accomplice VC.
  • Reprise launched in 2020. It hosts enterprise software companies' demo applications, including Pendo, Gainsight, and Medallia (NYSE: MDLA). It offers a no-code platform for sales and marketing teams for the creation of personalized product demos.
  • Reprise will use the added funding to expand its operations in the U.S. Northeast and Bay Area, including hiring remote-first roles throughout the U.S.
  • The round is preceded by a $3 million seed investment within less than a year.
  • Bain Capital Ventures partner Ajay Agarwal will be joining the Board of Reprise as a part of the fundraising.

Posted-In: Bain Capital Partners Series A funding Venture Capital

