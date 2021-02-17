Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MoSys Raises $7.4M Via Secondary Offering At 20% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 9:17am   Comments
Share:
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSYpriced 1.487 million shares at $5 per share to raise $7.4 million in a secondary offering. The offer price signifies a 20% discount on Tuesday's closing price.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized towards working capital, debt repayment, and general corporate requirements, and the offering is estimated to close by February 19, 2021.
  • MoSys stock has gained 279% in the last six months.
  • A net loss of $0.71 million during the third quarter of FY20 translated into a negative operating cash flow of $1.6 million in the nine months of FY20. The closing cash balance stood at $6.9 million.
  • A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is the placement agent for the offering.
  • Price action: MOSY shares are down 12.3% at $5.49 in the pre-market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MOSY)

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com