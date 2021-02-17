MoSys Raises $7.4M Via Secondary Offering At 20% Discount
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) priced 1.487 million shares at $5 per share to raise $7.4 million in a secondary offering. The offer price signifies a 20% discount on Tuesday's closing price.
- The offering proceeds will be utilized towards working capital, debt repayment, and general corporate requirements, and the offering is estimated to close by February 19, 2021.
- MoSys stock has gained 279% in the last six months.
- A net loss of $0.71 million during the third quarter of FY20 translated into a negative operating cash flow of $1.6 million in the nine months of FY20. The closing cash balance stood at $6.9 million.
- A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is the placement agent for the offering.
- Price action: MOSY shares are down 12.3% at $5.49 in the pre-market session on the last check Wednesday.
