Nano Dimension Raises $500M Via Secondary Offering At 18% Discount
- Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM) has priced 39.1 million shares at $12.80 per share to raise $500 million in a secondary offering for working capital and general corporate requirements, including potential business combinations.
- The offer price is at an 18% discount from the last closing price of $15.60 and is estimated to close by February 18, 2021.
- The company raised $332.5 million just a month ago.
- The company’s closing cash balance stood at $3.9 million as of December 31, 2019. The net cash used in operations stood at $12.7 million.
- Price action: NNDM shares are down 5.1% at $14.8 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.