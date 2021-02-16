Market Overview

Nano Dimension Raises $500M Via Secondary Offering At 18% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 10:27am   Comments
  • Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM) has priced 39.1 million shares at $12.80 per share to raise $500 million in a secondary offering for working capital and general corporate requirements, including potential business combinations.
  • The offer price is at an 18% discount from the last closing price of $15.60 and is estimated to close by February 18, 2021.
  • The company raised $332.5 million just a month ago.
  • The company’s closing cash balance stood at $3.9 million as of December 31, 2019. The net cash used in operations stood at $12.7 million.
  • Price action: NNDM shares are down 5.1% at $14.8 on the last check Tuesday.

