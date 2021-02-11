QVC, HSN To Feature More Than 60 New Women-, Minority-Owned Brands

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has announced that its QVC and HSN cable television shopping channels will be introducing 90 new brands during 2021, with two-thirds coming from women- or minority-owned companies.

The Big Find Competition: The two channels discovered the brands through The Big Find, an international competition that seeks out entrepreneurs with an under-the-radar brand or product that has the potential to become a consumer favorite.

This year's competition covered the apparel, accessories, beauty, culinary, home décor and innovations and electronics product categories.

More than 2,400 entries from over 60 countries were submitted for consideration, with 270 finalists chosen to meet virtually with a panel of judges comprised of QVC and HSN merchandising leaders and program hosts.

QVC, HSN Commit To Diversity: QVC and HSN have a combined reach into more than 90 million U.S. homes and 380 million worldwide through their television channels and digital platforms.

For smaller businesses with minimal retail exposure, being in front of such a massive audience could be a game-changer for products and brand awareness.

In announcing this year's offerings, QVC and HSN issued a press statement highlighting the number of self-identified women- and minority-owned brands while affirming a "commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive vendor community."

'The Ability To Reach A Large Audience': The press statement also included a quote from Charis Jones, a Black entrepreneur whose Sassy Jones accessories brand was a winner in the first edition of The Big Find competition.

"Winning the Big Find has been an incredible experience and one that we are truly grateful for," said Jones, who was listed as No. 75 on the Inc. 5000 list.

"The QVC and HSN platforms have given us the ability to reach a large audience and share the story behind our brand. The connection that this creates with the customer is unique and one that you cannot find through other retail experiences. The QVC and HSN teams have welcomed us with open arms and we are excited to continue to grow our brand together."