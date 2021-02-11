Twitter Explores User Tipping And Content Subscriptions: Reuters
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) explores options for initiating digital payments between users and followers through the launch of features like user tipping and content subscriptions, Reuters reports.
- “I think the first thing we want to focus on is that economic incentive to people who are contributing to Twitter,” CEO Jack Dorsey said at the virtual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Wednesday.
- It can create a new revenue stream, ensure revenue diversification and increase engagement from its daily user base of 192 million.
- However, the incremental revenue associated with the above features will not be accretive until the following year.
- The social media company had acquired newsletter startup Revue last month to tap into long-form content for users.
- Price action: TWTR shares are down 0.37% at $67.52 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga