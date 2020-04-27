Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher on Monday after getting an upgrade.
Mizuho upgraded Twitter's stock from Underperform to Neutral.
Twitter is a social media company centered around short-form text, image, and video content. Twitter generates revenue from advertising and licensing the user data that it compiles.
Twitter shares were trading up 4.6% at $30.04 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.86 and a 52-week low of $28.63.
Latest Ratings for TWTR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|Mizuho
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
|Apr 2020
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Apr 2020
|MKM Partners
|Maintains
|Neutral
