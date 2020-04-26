You Can Rent The LA Home That Prince Once Purpled-Out For $80K A Month

A red stone driveway connects Sierra Alta Way and the buzz of the Sunset Strip to a property where you could party like it's 1999.

The 2.15-acre property encompassing 1235 and 1255 Sierra Alta Way holds an 18,410-square foot mansion complete with 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a cave-like wine cellar, a solarium, a 2,200-square foot ballroom, a two-story gym and a four-car garage, according to real estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group.

The grounds feature a rooftop tennis court, a pool fitted with a swim-up bar, water slide and grotto, a 30-car motor court, two vacant parcels and an English Tudor house on a connected lot. The second home is 3,300 square feet, with three bedrooms, a bar, a billiard room, a spa and a pool.

Since its construction in 1953, the home has passed through the hands of Elizabeth Taylor, Russ Weiner, Ted Fields and Carlos Boozer — who rented the property to Prince for $95,000 a month during his NBA travel, according to The Los Angeles Times.

While Boozer was away, the late guitarist held a number of live performances on the lot and completely restyled the interior — replacing Italian carpet with black and purple floors, furnishing the master suite with a heart-shaped bed, converting the spare bedroom to a hair salon and the weight room to a dance floor. He also swapped out the gold lions that topped the front gates with his iconic symbol.

Boozer initially sued the pop star for lease violation, but Prince settled with a $500,000 payout and a reversion of the property to its former form, the Times said, citing the Smoking Gun.

The price has dipped since Prince’s tenancy, and new renters can rent the lot for a mere(!?) $80,000 per month. Buyers can own it outright for nearly $30 million.

Photo by Noel Kleinman/courtesy of The Oppenheim Group.