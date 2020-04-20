Daimler Recalls Trucks Because Of Rear Visibility Issue

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling 63,175 Freightliner, Western Star and Sterling trucks dating to 2005 because obscured reflective tape could make it difficult for a following motorist to see the truck, increasing the possibility of a crash.

The recall involves 58 models covering 15 years where rear retroreflective sheeting is partially covered by the mudflap hanger bracket, though most of the tape remains visible.

No crashes or injuries are known to have resulted from the issue, Daimler told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The trucks are out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 108, which covers lamps and reflective devices. A non-compliance recall differs from a safety recall in that it pertains to one or more safety standards rather than safe operation of the vehicle.

The trucks involved are:

Freightliner/122SD/2014-2021

Freightliner/Argosy/2006

Freightliner/Business Class M2/2006-2021

Freightliner.Cascadia/2008-2021

Freightliner/Century Classic/2006-2011

Freightliner/Classic XL/2006-2008

Freightliner Columbia/2006-2020

Freightliner/Coronado/2007-2020

Freightliner/FLD/2006-2010

Sterling/9500/2007

Sterling/AT9500/2006-2007

Western Star5700/2017

DTNA said in its April 6 filing that all of the recalled trucks have the issue, which dealers will fix by repositioning the mud flap hanger bracket. DTNA became aware of the issue in February after one of the trucks failed a Department of Transportation inspection.

An investigation determined which plants were involved and identified the impacted brands and models.

The recall is expected to begin June 12. The NHTSA recall number is 20V-214.