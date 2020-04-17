Market Overview

Report: Sony To Produce Fewer PlayStation 5 Consoles Amid Pandemic

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 3:57pm   Comments
Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) will produce fewer units of its upcoming PlayStation 5 counsel in its first year amid coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.

What Happened?

According to the article, Sony is limiting its initial launch of the PS5 but expects the console's software to weigh on demand by leading to a high price at the launch.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected Sony’s promotional plans for the new device but not its production capacity."

According to the Bloomberg article, the company plans to produce 5-6 million PS5 consoles in 2021 meanwhile when Sony released the PlayStation 4 in 2013, it sold 7.5 million consoles in the first half of the year.

Why Is It Important For (NYSE: SNE)?

Despite the COVID-19 interruptions, the PS5 console is still on track for the year-end launch.

"Sony’s assembly partner had voiced concern last month about meeting the production deadline, however those worries have since abated and it should now be able to meet Sony’s requested schedule," the Bloomberg article said.

But due to the interference by COVID-19, it may affect the game production for titles directed to its next console.

 

Image Courtesy Of Playstation.com

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic PlayStation 5

