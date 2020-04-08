Why Moleculin Biotech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after the company said that independent research found 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) to reduce replication of coronavirus by 100% in the Vitro Testing.

The company also noted the 2-DG is an active compound in its WP1122 Drug.

Moleculin Biotech is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and lung-localized tumors.

Moleculin Biotech shares were trading higher by 170.13% to $1.52 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.15 and a 52-week low of 32 cents.