Why Nielsen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company announced a renewal in its multi-year deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBI) for all of Sinclair's 191 local TV stations, 89 markets and 22 sports brands.

The agreement includes Nielsen Scarborough, Ad Intel, Arianna and Grabix and Digital in TV ratings measurement in select markets and platforms.

Nielsen is an American information, data and measurement firm which operates in over 100 countries and employs approximately 44,000 people worldwide.

Nielsen shares were trading up 6.07% at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.28 and a 52-week low of $11.62.