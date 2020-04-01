Market Overview

Why Kansas City Southern's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2020 1:12pm   Comments
Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after getting a downgrade.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $147 to $139 per share.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company with railroad investments in the United States, Mexico and Panama.

Kansas City Southern shares were trading down 6.23% at $119.24 in Wednesday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $178.59 and a 52-week low of $92.86.

Kansas City Southern Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Latest Ratings for KSU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2020UBSMaintainsBuy

