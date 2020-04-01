Market Overview

Why Mallinckrodt's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2020 9:08am
Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company announced it received clearance from Health Canada to start on a pilot trial of high dose inhaled nitric oxide therapy for coronavirus infection and associated lung complications.

Mallinckrodt is a manufacturer of specialty pharmaceuticals, generic drugs and imaging agents.

Mallinckrodt's stock was trading up 16% to $2.30 per share in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.90 and a 52-week low of $1.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

