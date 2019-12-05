Faisal Shafique Shares Insights On Building An Instagram Empire

Because content can take many forms – blog post, video, eBook, Tweet, infographic, advertisement, to name a few – the content creation process is nuanced and not always as simple as it might seem. Facbeook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Instagram and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) have created new ways to monetize content and doing it well can truly impact your business.

That being said the CEO and founder of Imperium Group, Shazir Mucklai had a chance to chat with Faisal Shafique. Faisal Shafique is an Instagram famous social media Guru and Entrepreneur. Having worked for years on his brand and page @fact on Instagram, he has become known in the digital space as a professional growth expert for both social media as well as entrepreneurship endeavors.

Here are his top hacks and growth tips:

Interacting With Other Larger Influencers Is Important

When he first started growing on Instagram Shafique discovered the importance of shoutouts from larger accounts and investing in those opportunities and connections.

What Is A "Shoutout," You Ask?

An Instagram shoutout is posting a tag of another user's profile page uploaded to an account to show support and give exposure to the other user. Shoutouts can increase a user's followers and provide advertising to small businesses and websites. By shouting out to other users, you may even get shoutouts to your account in return.

An Instagram shoutout usually takes the form of User 1 creating a post and/or story that would contain a photo or @ mention of User 2.

If it’s a business shoutout, User 1’s post might contain a photo or video of a specific product or service that User 2 is selling at that point in time.

In a lot of cases, shoutouts fall under the umbrella term of influencer marketing – a massive trend that has more than doubled in the past couple of years and doesn’t show signs of stopping anytime soon.

Make Sure To Hustle

Shafique has faced much adversity in building his social media empire. He quit his day job to work at his family’s gas station while also pursuing his Associate’s Degree! It was in fact during this time that he worked on growing his following. So be a hustler! Traditionally, being viewed as a “hustler” was perceived in a negative light. Recently, however, being seen as a hustler is not only complimentary, it is necessary to succeed. Globally the economic landscape has transformed dramatically. This can be vastly credited to the emergence of technology and the new tools and platforms that can be used to connect with others.

Don’t Stop, Create New Goals

Even today, years later, after amassing almost 8 million followers on Instagram and working with colossal companies like Game of War, Mobile Strike, Fashion Nova, and Fit tea where he helped them drastically improve their sales, Shafique sets new goals and is now working to break into the E-commerce industry where he will build a new store within months.

Additionally, he also wants to break into the music industry: when interviewed by ‘The Urban Twist’ about this decision, Faisal told them that he had an interest in music from a young age. He said “Furthermore, gaining popularity will help me to share my life with the universe.” He also conveys that everything gets faded when music is created, and the experience is tantamount to that of breathing fresh air.

Image by Pixelkult from Pixabay