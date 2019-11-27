Black Friday Tool Deals

We considered these 10 Black Friday tool deals because they are highly sought after with the most savings. Score a 40 piece bit set for your drill at 50% off or get a pair of magnetic wristbands that make the perfect holiday gift for Dad or the craftsman in your life.

Quick Look:

Top 10 Black Friday Tool Deals

You have to get your hands on at least one of our top 10 picks to gift a special someone in your life.

DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set

Black Friday Price: $19.98

Discount: 50%

This DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set includes 40 pieces of various size drill bits and tips. These are designed to last, impact ready and dependable. You can expect a magnetic screw lock system and FlexTorq that flexes up to 15 degrees. Includes a case and you can use these bits with a regular drill as well an impact driver.

Kobalt 24-Volt Max 1/2-in Brushless Cordless Drill (Charger Included)

Black Friday Price: $99.00

Discount: 37%

The Kobalt Cordless Drill cordless drill comes with the battery, charger, belt clip and double-ended driver bit. It can handle 650-in-lbs of torque and a long-lasting battery. It has 2 speed ranges: 0-550 and 0-2,000 RPM. It’s lightweight - only 4 pounds - making it ideal for overhead or extended use.

CRAFTSMAN 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet

Black Friday Price: $199.00

Discount: 28%

The CRAFTSMAN Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet rolling tool cabinet is built to last. It has full extension drawer slides that support up to 100 pounds of product. Maximize your storage with minimal floor space and roll from one workstation to the other with ease. The keyed internal locking system will safegaurd your tools no matter where you store your cabinet.

Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier

Black Friday Price: $27.89

Discount: 43%

The Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier tool has 12 integreated componenst that fold neatly into one master plier. The pateneted component locking sysyem ensures safety for all users. It includes a lightweight open-frame stainless steel handle and weighs just ounces. This sale price includes a limited lifetime warranty.

DEWALT 4-Pack Lithium Power Tool Battery

Black Friday Price: $159.00

Discount: 46%

You get 4 DEWALT 4-Pack Lithium Power Tool Batteries at the price of 2. They are all platform capable and work in all 20-volt max tools. There is no memory and no self-discharge. Included are two compact 2 Ah pack as well as two 4 Ah battery packs. The state of charge indicator is on all batteries.

CRAFTSMAN Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor

Black Friday Price: $99.00

Discount: 41%

The CRAFTSMAN 6-Gallon Electric Air Compressor is 6 gallons, maximizing portability and stored air. It requires absolutely no maintenance, is oil-free and has 150 max PSI. This compressor will ensure adequate cut-in pressure for all sorts of projects. Quick recovery time is a highly sought after feature and is included in this make and model.

Shop-Vac 16-Gallon 6.5-HP Shop Vacuum

Black Friday Price: $109.00

Discount: 29%

This Shop-Vac 16-Gallon 6.5-HP Shop Vacuum in the workshop is a must-have and this 16-gallon vacuum will get the job done. It has extra-large lid latches, onboard accessories and a hose and cord storage. Also included is a rear blower port.

Wizsla Magnetic Wristband

Black Friday Price: $12.72

Discount: 33%

This set of two Wizsla Magnetic Wristband are ideal for those working with screws, nuts or bolts on a regular basis. They are adjustable making them fit any wrist size and this sale price includes a 1-year full warranty.

Bosch BLAZE 65-ft Indoor/Outdoor Laser Distance Measurer with Backlit Display

Black Friday Price: $49.98

Discount: 40%

The Bosch Indoor/Outdoor Laser Distance Measurer has up to 65 feet in range. The accuracy is up to a ⅛ of an inch. It includes a backlit display for the late-night project and has a real-time measurement mode. he laser measure is simple to operate, so you only press one button to get accurate measurements.

DEWALT 12-in 15-Amp Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw

Black Friday Price: $199.00

Discount: 33%

The DEWALT Compound Miter Saw comes with 14 positive stops and a precise miter system. It is machine-based with fence support. Also featured is a tall sliding fence that supports a 5½ inch base vertically. The miter saw is powered by a 15 amp motor that brings you 4,000 RPM - ideal for power and durability.

