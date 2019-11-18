Here's Why Chick-Fil-A Won't Be Donating To Places Like Salvation Army Anymore

Chick-fil-A confirmed Monday a change in donation policies.

Why Chick-fil-A Changed Policies

The fast-food restaurant will cease donations to places like the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Paul Anderson Youth Home -- both of which oppose same-sex marriage. Instead, the restaurant will seek organizations focused on "education, homelessness and hunger."

Chick-Fil-A told Bisnow it will no longer enter multi-year commitments and focus on organizations that will offer "maximum impact." The company will consider both faith-based and non-faith based charities.

What's Next For Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A President and COO Tim Tassopoulos told Bisnow the company needs to be "clear about who we are." The decision to change its donation policies comes at a time when it's expanding into new markets and its policies is impeding growth.

"There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message," he told Bisnow.

At least one LGBT+ activist group is welcoming Chick-Fil-A's new donations policy. Scott Cuthbertson at the Scotland-based Equality Network told Reuters there's "always space for people to change their minds and respect LGBT+ equality."

"We don't do anyone any justice by bearing anyone any grudges," Cuthbertson said.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.