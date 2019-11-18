Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Chick-Fil-A Won't Be Donating To Places Like Salvation Army Anymore

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Chick-Fil-A Won't Be Donating To Places Like Salvation Army Anymore

Chick-fil-A confirmed Monday a change in donation policies.

Why Chick-fil-A Changed Policies

The fast-food restaurant will cease donations to places like the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Paul Anderson Youth Home -- both of which oppose same-sex marriage. Instead, the restaurant will seek organizations focused on "education, homelessness and hunger."

Chick-Fil-A told Bisnow it will no longer enter multi-year commitments and focus on organizations that will offer "maximum impact." The company will consider both faith-based and non-faith based charities.

What's Next For Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A President and COO Tim Tassopoulos told Bisnow the company needs to be "clear about who we are." The decision to change its donation policies comes at a time when it's expanding into new markets and its policies is impeding growth.

"There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message," he told Bisnow.

At least one LGBT+ activist group is welcoming Chick-Fil-A's new donations policy. Scott Cuthbertson at the Scotland-based Equality Network told Reuters there's "always space for people to change their minds and respect LGBT+ equality."

"We don't do anyone any justice by bearing anyone any grudges," Cuthbertson said.

Related Links:

Chicken Wars Redux: Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich To Return In November

Analyst Breaks Down Popeye's Chicken Sandwich, Impact On Rivals

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Posted-In: Bisnow Charities chicken Chik Fil ANews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Airbnb Secures Big Deal With Olympic Committee