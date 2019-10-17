Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson Reaches Brexit Deal, But Opposition Party Unimpressed
Craig Adeyanju , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019 7:28am   Comments
Share:
Johnson Reaches Brexit Deal, But Opposition Party Unimpressed

Britain reached a deal to exit the European Union on Thursday, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said prior to the commencement of a summit of the Union’s leaders in Brussels.

Juncker said in a letter, which was posted on his official Twitter handle, that his recommendation is for the European Council to endorse the “revised Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration.”

Separately, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on his official Twitter handle that Britain has secured a “great new deal.” He also called on the Parliament of the United Kingdom to approve the deal on Saturday.

Johnson added that the new Brexit deal “allows us to get Brexit done and leave the EU in two weeks’ time, so we can then focus on the people’s priorities and bring the country back together again.”

However, early reactions suggest that the deal might have a hard time securing the Parliament’s ratification.

The Democratic Unionist Party of Northen Ireland (DUP), which Johnson will need to help get the deal over the line, released a statement saying that it “could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT.”

Elsewhere, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Prime Minister’s latest deal is worse than the one former Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated, a deal Corbyn says was “overwhelmingly rejected.”

Following the announcement, the British Pound pound rose more than 1%, and the U.K. stocks rallied, with the FTSE 100 index up nearly 0.6% as of 12:03 p.m London time.

U.K. government photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: BrexitNews Global Economics Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Backs Shionogi's Antibiotic, Hepion Surges On Data Publication, Innate Pharma IPO

26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session