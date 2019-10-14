Market Overview

Brexit Update: Queen Elizabeth II Says UK's Priority Is To Leave EU At End Of Month
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2019 10:26am   Comments
Queen Elizabeth II delivered a speech Monday outlining the government priority to leave the European Union Oct. 31. 

The queen's speech normally marks the opening of a parliamentary session and outlines the government’s proposed policies and legislation for the coming session. 

“My government’s priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on 31 October. My Government intends to work towards a new partnership with the European Union, based on free trade and friendly cooperation," she said.

The full speech can be found here.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn termed the speech detailing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's agenda a "farce," according to CNN

"This government has had three-and-a-half years to get Brexit done and they’ve failed. The only legitimate way to sort Brexit now is to let the people decide with the final say."

Price Action

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE: EWU) was down 0.54% at the time of publication, while the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) was down 0.29%. 

