Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meet Group Trades Higher After Raising Q3 Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 10:01am   Comments
Share:

The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) has raised preliminary third-quarter guidance sales from $50.5 million-$51 million to $52 million-$52.3 million versus the $50.72 million estimate.

The company has adjusted EBITDA from $9.3 million-$9.5 million to $10.4 million-$10.6 million.

"We are encouraged by our results for the third-quarter," said Geoff Cook, CEO of Meet Group. "New features including streamer levels, VIP badges, first time buyer bonuses and one-on-one video chat are contributing to meaningful business results. Further, we believe that the moderation-related headwinds related to our recent safety enhancements are largely behind us.”

The Meet Group is rolling out its livestreaming dating game to its MeetMe app in the coming weeks.

“Given the ongoing stabilization in our advertising business, we anticipate a seasonally strong fourth quarter in advertising. Reflecting our optimism, we are committed to continuing to deliver value to shareholders through stock buybacks. From July 15, 2019 through September 30, 2019, we repurchased approximately $12.2 million in stock, or approximately 3.4 million shares," adds Cook.

Meet Group shares were trading up 13.6% at $3.59 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.27 and a 52-week low of $3.05.

Posted-In: News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MEET)

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
15 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

GoPro Crashes 20% After Production Delay, Analysts Remain Cautious