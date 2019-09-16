Market Overview

Report: AMD Ryzen Processors To Supplant Intel In Microsoft's New Surface Laptop 3
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019 1:28pm   Comments
The rumor has surfaced yet again.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)'s newest Surface laptop iteration will have processors from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), according to a report in WinFuture.

Microsoft is set to unveil Surface Laptop 3 at a hardware event in early Oct., and the 15-inch model will feature AMD's Ryzen processors, WinFuture said, citing entries in non-public databases of European retailers.

Word Of Mouth

If the rumors turn to be a reality, Microsoft will be using AMD processors for its Surface lineup for the first time, supplanting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) as its preferred partner.

Previously in late June, there were unconfirmed rumors about Microsoft ditching Intel in favor of AMD in its upcoming Surface laptop lineup.

Since Microsoft's Surface devices are premium products that are supposed to showcase Windows 10's superiority, potential adoption of AMD chips would be perceived as an acknowledgment of the latter's competence, the Tech Radar said.

As opposed to the 13-inch screen size of the previous Surface laptop models, the new iteration will reportedly have a 15-inch screen.

The Specs

WinTrust also suggested the AMD processors likely to be used are Ryzen 5 3550H and Ryzen 7 3750H, given their powerful quad-core chips with integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics. In terms of performance, these processors match up to the 8th generation Intel Core i7 SoC used in the previous Surface series.

Price Action

At last check, AMD shares were up 0.77%% to $30.93, while Intel shares were down 0.97% to $52.03.

Related Links

Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD

Game On: Nvidia Reportedly Working On Sub-$300 Graphics Card To Take On AMD

Posted-In: AMD Intel MicrosoftNews Rumors Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

