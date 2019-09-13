Market Overview

This CNBC Survey Points To Trump 2020 Victory, No Recession

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 9:25am   Comments
This CNBC Survey Points To Trump 2020 Victory, No Recession

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to emerge victorious in the 2020 presidential election, according to a CNBC survey of 62 chief financial officers.

The CNBC Global CFO Council consists of companies that combine for a valuation north of $5 trillion and more than two-thirds of those surveyed believe Trump will defeat the yet to be named Democratic nominee. Only one-quarter of respondents say ex-Vice President Joe Biden could beat Trump if he is nominated.

Trade Policy Concerns

The survey of financial executives extended beyond the 2020 election and touched on business sentiment: 36% of respondents said U.S. trade policy is the biggest external risk factor facing their business, followed by China at 16% and over-regulation at 13%.

Economic Health

Respondents classified the health of the U.S. economy as "improving" in the second quarter and the latest survey showed an upgrade to "stable." The opposite holds true in China where respondents noted a "stable" economic environment in the second quarter but now see its economy declining.

The U.K. sentiment declined for the third straight quarter.

The CNBC survey found 65% of CFOs aren't expecting the U.S. economy to dip into a recession in 2020. The majority also don't support interest rate hikes, nothing the current levels are "appropriate."

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: China CNBC CNBC Global CFO Council Donald TrumpPolitics Economics Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

