Morgan Freeman Will Tell You How To Check Airbags

Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman played the role of God in "Bruce Almighty" and supplied Batman with high-tech weapons as Lucius Fox. But in what seems to be a less exciting role for fans, he will now encourage people to check their airbags.

What Happened

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed 16 people died in the U.S. from faulty Takata airbags that were recalled. To better inform the 41 million vehicle owners who may be impacted by the Takata recall, Morgan Freeman will be featured in TV commercials, radio, and digital ads as part of an outreach program.

Consumers will be asked to visit SafeAirbags.com, a website where consumers can find out for free if their airbag needs to be repaired. If affected, authorized dealerships across the U.S. will repair defective airbags for free.

Why It's Important

"It's the goal of SafeAirbags.com to help ensure the safety of all consumers affected by this recall," said Patrick Juneau of SafeAirbags.com. "Unfortunately, many consumers have disregarded warnings or postponed getting their airbags repaired, and some consumers still may not be aware that their vehicle is included in this serious recall."

The TV spots started Monday and will continue through October.

