Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Freeman Will Tell You How To Check Airbags

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Freeman Will Tell You How To Check Airbags

Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman played the role of God in "Bruce Almighty" and supplied Batman with high-tech weapons as Lucius Fox. But in what seems to be a less exciting role for fans, he will now encourage people to check their airbags.

What Happened

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed 16 people died in the U.S. from faulty Takata airbags that were recalled. To better inform the 41 million vehicle owners who may be impacted by the Takata recall, Morgan Freeman will be featured in TV commercials, radio, and digital ads as part of an outreach program.

Consumers will be asked to visit SafeAirbags.com, a website where consumers can find out for free if their airbag needs to be repaired. If affected, authorized dealerships across the U.S. will repair defective airbags for free.

Why It's Important

"It's the goal of SafeAirbags.com to help ensure the safety of all consumers affected by this recall," said Patrick Juneau of SafeAirbags.com. "Unfortunately, many consumers have disregarded warnings or postponed getting their airbags repaired, and some consumers still may not be aware that their vehicle is included in this serious recall."

The TV spots started Monday and will continue through October.

Related Links:

Will Takata Airbags Drive The Biggest Automotive Recall Ever?

Marijuana Movement Gets An Oscar-Winning Supporter

Photo credit: DoD News

Posted-In: Morgan Freeman Takata Takata AirbagsNews

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B

DHL Posts Low Single-Digit Revenue, Gain In Quarter