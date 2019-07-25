For real-time updates on ALGN, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Align Technology (NYSE: ALGN) today had a large opening gap of -25.48%.

Why Is ALGN Moving?

Align Technology shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Also, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the company’s stock from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $340 to $220.

