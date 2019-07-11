For real-time updates on NAVB, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Biotechnology company that specializes in precision medicine, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) today had a large opening gap of 23.84%.

Why Is NAVB Moving?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

