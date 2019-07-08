4 Stocks To Watch For July 8, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) announced plans to cut 18,000 jobs by 2022. The bank will also exit global equities and trading business. Deutsche Bank shares rose 1.5% to $8.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $277.19 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares fell 11.1% to $41.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares surged over 63% Friday after the company announced that an agreement has been reached with its largest shareholder Arwidsro to solve its outstanding balances. Arwidsro increased its investment in Oasmia. Oasmia Pharmaceutical shares fell 0.5% to $2.00 in after-hours trading.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares climbed around 19% Friday after the company presented updated data for its Phase 2 Study of TYME-88-Pancreatic Cancer at the ESMO GI 2019. Tyme Technologies shares rose 0.7% to $1.46 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.