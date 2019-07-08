4 Stocks To Watch For July 8, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: DB) announced plans to cut 18,000 jobs by 2022. The bank will also exit global equities and trading business. Deutsche Bank shares rose 1.5% to $8.15 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $277.19 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares fell 11.1% to $41.00 in after-hours trading.

