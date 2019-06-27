Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In Dova?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2019 11:01am   Comments
Share:

Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Dova (NYSE: DOVA) today had a large opening gap of 25.68%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is It Moving?

Dova shares are trading higher after the company reported FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for DOPTELET, expanding the use to include treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with ITP.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on DOVA log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: Why is it movingNews

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOVA)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Walgreens Earnings Top Views
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Osmotica Flies, Catalyst Plummets, GW Pharma On Track To File For Expanded Use Of Epidiolex
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves Forecast: Wildfire Risk Ongoing, Pacific Storm Forms