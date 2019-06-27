What Caused The Opening Gap In Dova?

Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Dova (NYSE: DOVA) today had a large opening gap of 25.68%.

Why Is It Moving?

Dova shares are trading higher after the company reported FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for DOPTELET, expanding the use to include treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with ITP.

