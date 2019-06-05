Peloton Files For IPO

Digital exercise and equipment company Peloton has submitted a draft statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Peloton’s IPO is expected to begin after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Peloton offers cloud-based live streaming of instructional cycling exercise content on a multi-touch console. The fitness equipment market was valued at over $10 billion in 2017 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4 percent from 2018 to 2024, according to Global Market Insights.

According to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan will lead the IPO, which could value the company at more than $8 billion.

Photo courtesy of Peloton.