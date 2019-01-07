Rapid-Fire Pitch: Slync Automates Exception Management

Slync co-founder and CPO Raj Patel demos the platform. (Photo: FreightWaves staff)

Slync recently broke through to a new technology partner and set of customers when it participated at the SAP.iO Foundry in San Francisco, the storied enterprise software firm's program that gives startups curated mentorship, exposure to SAP technologies, and opportunities to meet and collaborate with SAP customers.

At MarketWaves18 last November in Dallas, Slync co-founder and Chief Product Officer Raj Patel demonstrated the company's AI-powered supply chain platform. Slync's platform is especially suited to intelligently prediction exceptions by bringing data from disparate, disconnected silos to the surface, analyzing it, and then automating workflows in response to those situations. Patel emphasized Slync's ease of use and customization.

"Slync.io is redefining collaboration between you, your partners, and most importantly, your customers. Our best-in-class enterprise software platform will help you reduce your costs, increase operational efficiencies, and give you that competitive edge in today's tight market," Patel began.

"Without Slync, our customers tell us all the time that the exception process is so painful and so disruptive to their business, that they need a change. Our customers tell us that shipments just sit there for days, weeks, and sometimes even months without resolution," Patel continued.

In our view, the most important aspects of Slync's platform are two: realtime multi-party views into data that will eliminate manual communications processes like email and phone calls and speed time-to-decision, and automated exception management governed by user-set rules.

