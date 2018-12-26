5 Stocks To Watch For December 26, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) shares jumped around 65 percent Friday after the company agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity for $36.50 per share cash in a deal worth $1.9 billion. MINDBODY shares slipped 0.2 percent to $35.76 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MB) shares jumped around 65 percent Friday after the company agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity for $36.50 per share cash in a deal worth $1.9 billion. MINDBODY shares slipped 0.2 percent to $35.76 in after-hours trading. Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ: STCN) reported a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $215.133 million. Steel Connect shares climbed 4.46 percent to $1.64 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor