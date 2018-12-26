Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For December 26, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2018 5:25am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) shares jumped around 65 percent Friday after the company agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity for $36.50 per share cash in a deal worth $1.9 billion. MINDBODY shares slipped 0.2 percent to $35.76 in after-hours trading.
  • Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ: STCN) reported a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $215.133 million. Steel Connect shares climbed 4.46 percent to $1.64 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) tumbled around 73 percent Friday after the FDA said an additional clinical trial will be needed before it would accept submission of a Biologics License Application for NeoCart. Histogenics shares gained 3.08 percent to $0.13 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) disclosed an order from a leading Israel-based food and beverage corporation for Safe-T's Software Defined Access solution. Safe-T Group shares dipped 18.21 percent to close at $2.83 on Monday.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) shares dropped around 22 percent on Friday after the company said it expects 2019 revenue below the analyst consensus. Dell Technologies shares dropped 3.54 percent to $77.65 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

55 Biggest Movers From Monday