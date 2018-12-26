5 Stocks To Watch For December 26, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) shares jumped around 65 percent Friday after the company agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity for $36.50 per share cash in a deal worth $1.9 billion. MINDBODY shares slipped 0.2 percent to $35.76 in after-hours trading.
- Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ: STCN) reported a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $215.133 million. Steel Connect shares climbed 4.46 percent to $1.64 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) tumbled around 73 percent Friday after the FDA said an additional clinical trial will be needed before it would accept submission of a Biologics License Application for NeoCart. Histogenics shares gained 3.08 percent to $0.13 in the after-hours trading session.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) disclosed an order from a leading Israel-based food and beverage corporation for Safe-T's Software Defined Access solution. Safe-T Group shares dipped 18.21 percent to close at $2.83 on Monday.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) shares dropped around 22 percent on Friday after the company said it expects 2019 revenue below the analyst consensus. Dell Technologies shares dropped 3.54 percent to $77.65 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.