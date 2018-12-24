Rapid-Fire Pitch: Full Circle TMS

Full Circle TMS has launched a web-based transportation management system for the expedited and truck load markets. The product automates operations and financial activity, and integrates with other trading partners.

Stuart Sutton, CEO, and Derek Comartin, director of engineering, introduced the product to the MarketWaves 18 audience during a series of seven-minute rapid fire demos held throughout the conference.

Sutton took the audience through a full service transaction, from posting the load and awarding the bid, to dispatch, driver payment and invoicing. Noting this was the third time he's built a TMS system, Sutton ticked off a few of Full Circle's central features: the enterprise-level TMS, a built-in network of brokers and carriers, and mobile app.

"Most exciting," he said, is the white label element that allows the system to be portable around the world.

The Full Circle team is working with companies in Africa and Europe to take the technology worldwide, Sutton said. "They will take it and resell it."

All of the technology can be integrated into Blockchain.

More of the popular demos, which aren't allowed to use PowerPoint slides and must show the product in action, will be featured at Transparency19 in May.

