For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) will issue more than 10.2 million shares between $18 and $20 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The security firm provides app-connected cameras and related services to businesses and individual consumers.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) will issue 45 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Founded in 1917, the commercial real estate company provides leasing, consulting, capital markets, valuation and asset services through 400 offices in 70 countries.

Sonos Inc (SONO) will issue nearly 13.9 million shares between $17 and $19 Friday on the Nasdaq. Sonos markets wireless, app-controlled sound systems integrated with more than 50 streaming services.

Bionano Genomics (BNGO) is scheduled to IPO during the week of July 30 but has not yet been priced. The medtech company supports genome mapping for research of human disease, agricultural bioengineering and genome discovery.

Related Links:

5 Reasons Why 2018 Could Be Good For IPO ETFs

3 Tech IPOs We Want In 2018