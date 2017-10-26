Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)'s product momentum appears to be bubbling over.

Close on the heels of reporting its third-quarter results, which were given a thumbs-down by investors, the company announced Thursday the introduction of its Ryzen mobile processor, previously codenamed the "Raven Ridge" mobile APU.

The processor, according to the company, offers leading performance and a complete entertainment experience, with optimal efficiency. It is meant for powering premium 2-in-1s, convertibles and ultrathin notebook computers.

The product comes in two versions, namely AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and uses the Zen x86 cores, featuring AMD SenseMI Technology processor-level intelligence and Radeon "Vega" graphics in a SoC design.

AMD claimed that the Ryzen 7 2700U is the fastest processor for ultrathin notebooks, with 44 percent more multi-threaded CPU performance and up to 161 percent more graphics performance than the competition.

"We promised to bring innovation and competition back to every segment of the PC market in 2017, and today marks the fulfillment of that promise for consumer notebooks following our successful roll-out across the consumer, commercial and high-end desktop markets earlier this year," said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, computing and graphics group, AMD.

AMD has been amid a flurry of product launches this year, having already rolled out Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 3 and Ryzen Threadripper series desktop processors, EPYC 7000 server processors and Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card.

The announcement has had little impact on the stock, as it is seen extending its post-earnings slide. AMD shares were down 2.75 percent at $12.02 at the time of writing, on top of the near 14 percent drop on Wednesday.

