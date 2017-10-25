Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) spiked higher during the course of its investor day Wednesday, as CEO Mark Parker delivered his five-year vision and intentions for progress.

Parker guided for earnings growth in the mid-teens and digital sales growth from 15 percent to 30 percent.

Nike expects to achieve these milestones through new innovation concepts, which will contribute 50 percent of growth, as well as an expansion in global markets. About 75 percent of financial growth is seen to come from overseas.

The company’s primary consumer base is 50 million in the U.S., but “if growth trends continue in China, the primary consumer base will be 10 times that,” Parker said.

The firm’s strategy involves leveraging speed to scale operations and shifting investment to in-house distribution channels and digital sales.

“We are moving away from undifferentiated retail and moving into environments with distinct retail experiences,” Parker said.

At the same time, Nike will pursue “huge” opportunities in women’s footwear; shift its emphasis from basketball to running, training and sportswear; and lean on VaporMax to drive several billion dollars in incremental growth.

Management will provide greater clarity on Nike’s direction throughout the course of its investor day, which concludes at 6 p.m. EST. The event webcast is viewable on the company investor page.

