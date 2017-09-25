Soon, Average Investors Could Lose Out On Profit To Music Streaming With Royalty Flow

Investors could soon be treated with an interesting concept for an initial public offering. Royalty Flow, a new subsidiary of Royalty Exchange, a premier online marketplace for music and media royalties, has made its intentions to file for an IPO public.

Royalty Flow is looking to raise between $11 million and $50 million through a Regulation A+ crowdfunding effort, Billboard reported. If it is successful in raising the necessary capital, the company will be looking to list its stock on the Nasdaq exchange.

Royalty Flow will use the capital to acquire and hold royalties from music catalogs of some of the biggest music artists in the planet, including Eminem. The company will also consider investing in publishing catalogs as well in what will prove to be a "one-of-a kind" investment that will also likely pay a dividend.

"Royalty Flow gives investors the opportunity to participate in assets that are uncorrelated with public markets, and directly benefit in the music industry's growth," Matthew Smith, CEO Royalty Exchange and Royalty Flow's chairman said in a press release. "It also gives thousands of artists, producers, labels, songwriters, publishers, and other rightsholders who contribute to the success of the superstars they work with access to on-demand financing options with the kind of flexibility seldom found in the music industry."

