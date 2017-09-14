Remember American Apparel's Dov Charney? He's Back With A New Business Idea

One of the last times many investors heard the name Dov Charney was early 2016 when the ex-CEO of American Apparel Inc was mounting an offensive to regain control of the company he founded — and was ultimately fired from.

Charney was fired from American Apparel for alleged misconduct and violations of company policy. He allegedly filmed himself having sex with his staff and models while exchanging pornographic texts and emails at work, Daily Mail UK reported.

After a few years of silence, Charney is now back in the apparel industry after founding a new company called Los Angeles Apparel in late 2016, Vice reported in a video. Today the company's factory in Los Angeles, ironically a former American Apparel factory, is serving as a wholesaler to many of the biggest t-shirt sellers in the country.

The new company even has a contract to manufacture a specially designed t-shirt for the U.S. Army, Charney told Vice. For the time being the company isn't selling to the general public but hopes to do so very soon. In the meantime, one of Los Angeles Apparel's biggest competitors will be none other than American Apparel who recently re-launched with a new management team.

"My previous company had an effect on the culture of young adults," he said. "I want to reconnect and do that again before I die."

See Also:

Is After This 12% Dip The Time To Buy Nike?

Lululemon Doesn't Disappoint In Q2, As Same-Store Sales Impress The Street

______

Image Credit: By Dovcharney @ Flickr [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: American Apparel Apparel Apparel Companies Dov Charney Los Angeles ApparelNews Management Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.