Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s long-lasting slogan of "think different" should maybe be updated to "think different, again."

At its core, the iPhone hasn't changed much since its debut in 2007, Bloomberg reported. Granted, there have been plenty of upgrades and new features along the way but at its core the iPhone 7 isn't much different from the iPhone 1. But Apple wants to change this and could be releasing three different iPhones next month.

The most notable iPhone model could be a high-end device with a crisper screen that occupies almost the entire front. On top of that, the home button will likely be gone and replaced with gesture controls, Bloomberg added. The device will likely boast an OLED screen that will be slightly larger than the iPhone 7 Plus device.

The phone could also feature rounded cameras and new antenna locations although these changes do remain unconfirmed and Apple does have a history of testing different designs.

Here is a brief roundup of some of the other expected features on the iPhone 8:

3-D sensors to detect a user's face.

Various augmented reality features through the known ARKit tools.

Wireless charging capabilities.

Dual rear cameras.

A stacked logic board design and L-shaped battery for superior battery performance.

