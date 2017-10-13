Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Flexion Therapeutics, Blackhawk Network And Carrizo Oil & Gas

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2017 7:33am   Comments
Stocks Close Lower; Is Alphabet's Breakout For Real? (Investor's Business Daily)

On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer described Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) as a nice speculative situation. He would put a small amount of money into the stock. He wouldn't invest a lot because the company isn't making a profit.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) reported a bad number and Cramer would stay away from the stock. It dropped 20.48 percent Thursday.

Cramer would take profits in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO), because crude oil isn't going higher.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

