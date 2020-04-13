After The Storm: Weather And Freight Forecasts (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about all of the latest COVID-19 responses across freight. On land, sea, and air brokers, carriers, and shippers scramble to lend support and stay afloat during the pandemic.

Joining them will be Senior Meteorologist at FreightWaves, Nick Austin. He is covering the devastating storms that struck the South late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Big Rig Wraps Transport Truck Advertising, Angela Baltkois talks about spreading coronavirus awareness 53' at a time.

Plus, a SONAR powered breakdown of the freight market as we dive deeper into where rates and volumes will be headed this week.

And, Emily Szink on this week's big and little deals concerning trucker relief funds, milk dumping, Amazon's shipping struggles, Levi's pivot, delayed iPhones, and entertainment during quarantine.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor TriumphPay

More FreightWaves Podcasts