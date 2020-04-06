Market Overview

BlackRock Is Bullish On Asia Ex-Japan

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2020 7:17am
Ben Powell of BlackRock Investment Institute said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" that BlackRock Investment Institute is overweight Asia ex-Japan equities and fixed income. The critical component of that call is the resilience of China.

Powell explained PMI and other data are suggesting there is a fairly substantial degree of normalization in China after the shutdown caused by virus. He is constructive on China because it looks resilient and robust in its response to the virus, but he acknowledges there is a risk of second wave and the country is also a part of a global disconnected economy.

