Why Is AMD Stock Gaining Thursday?

The broader market also supported sentiment, with S&P 500 futures rising about 0.8% ahead of the opening bell.

Micron reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of $25.11 per share on revenue of $41.46 billion, beating Wall Street expectations. The memory-chip maker also forecast fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of about $31 per share on revenue of roughly $50 billion.

Micron’s upbeat outlook is seen as supportive because memory is a critical component of AI servers, reinforcing expectations for continued AI infrastructure spending.

AMD Remains In A Strong Uptrend

AMD continues to trade in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock sits 5.5% above its 20-day simple moving average of $510.37, 25.7% above its 50-day average of $428.30 and 101.9% above its 200-day average of $266.73.

However, momentum has eased. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator remains below its signal line with a negative histogram, suggesting buying momentum has slowed even as the broader trend remains positive.

Traders are watching resistance near $546.50, while support is around $437.00.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

AMD is expected to report quarterly results on Aug. 4, 2026.

Wall Street expects earnings of $1.55 per share, up from 48 cents a year earlier, on revenue of $11.28 billion, compared with $7.68 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock trades at about 173.2 times earnings, reflecting its premium valuation. Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $496.50. Recent analyst actions include:

UBS reiterated Buy and raised its price forecast to $670 on June 24.

reiterated Buy and raised its price forecast to $670 on June 24. Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy and raised its price forecast to $575 on June 12.

upgraded the stock to Buy and raised its price forecast to $575 on June 12. Bank of America Securities maintained Buy and increased its price forecast to $560 on June 11.

AMD Benzinga Edge View

According to Benzinga Edge, AMD scores highly for momentum, quality and growth but ranks poorly on value.

The stock has a Momentum score of 98.48, a Quality score of 95.2 and a Growth score of 96.89. Its Value score stands at just 3.21, reflecting the stock’s premium valuation.

ETF Exposure

Strong fund inflows or outflows in these ETFs can influence demand for AMD shares.

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 3.63% at $538.60 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.