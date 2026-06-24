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Micron Technology logo displayed on a mobile phone with a colorful background
June 24, 2026 4:18 PM 2 min read

Micron Delivers Another Blowout Quarter, Raises Guidance On 'Rapidly Growing' Demand

Micron Q3 Earnings Highlights

Micron reported third-quarter revenue of $41.46 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $35.59 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company posted adjusted earnings of $25.11 per share, beating analyst estimates of $20.63 per share.

Total revenue was up approximately 346% on a year-over-year basis. Operating cash flow came in at $25.39 billion versus $11.90 billion in the prior quarter and $4.61 billion in the comparable quarter last year. The company generated $18.3 billion of adjusted free cash flow in the third quarter and reported $7.1 billion of capital expenditures.

“Micron is investing at record levels in technology, products and supply to address our customers’ rapidly growing demand. We believe our multi-year Strategic Customer Agreements will significantly enhance the durability and predictability of Micron’s strong financial performance,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, chairman, president and CEO of Micron.

Micron ended the quarter with $25.02 billion in cash, marketable investments and restricted cash.

What’s Next For Micron?

Micron expects fourth-quarter revenue of $50 billion, plus or minus $1 billion, versus estimates of $42.95 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $31 per share, plus or minus $1, versus estimates of $25.50 per share.

The company’s board declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on July 21 to shareholders of record as of July 6.

Micron’s management team is set to discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Micron Shares Rise After The Close

MU Price Action: Micron shares were up 8.39% in after-hours, trading at $1,135.80 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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