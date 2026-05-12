Meta Employees Push Back Against Surveillance Tools

Workers at several U.S. Meta offices distributed flyers criticizing the company's recently installed mouse-tracking software, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The software monitors computer activity such as cursor movement, clicks and navigation patterns.

Pamphlets appeared in meeting spaces, on vending machines and even in restroom areas, urging colleagues to oppose what organizers described as an "Employee Data Extraction Factory."

The protest comes roughly one week before Meta is expected to cut 10% of its workforce, deepening employee anxiety over job security.

AI Expansion Fuels Worker Fears

Many workers reportedly believe the software is not just a productivity tool but part of Meta's push to gather behavioral data that could train AI systems designed to automate workplace functions.

In an emailed statement to Benzinga, Meta referred to the previous statement the company has shared on AI trading data.

The spokesperson defended the program, saying such data provides "real examples" of computer use necessary to improve AI agents that can perform everyday digital tasks.

“There are safeguards in place to protect sensitive content and the data is not used for any other purpose,” the spokesperson added.

Labor Organizing Gains Momentum Inside Meta

Meta's layoffs, coupled with its shift toward an "AI-native" model and increased productivity tracking, have reportedly triggered internal employee backlash.

However, during a town hall earlier, Mark Zuckerberg said AI efficiency tools are not the primary driver of the cuts.

The flyers also referenced protections under U.S. labor law, signaling early organizing efforts within the social media giant.

In the U.K., Meta employees have reportedly begun unionization efforts through United Tech and Allied Workers, where organizers condemned "draconian surveillance" and criticized management's aggressive AI strategy.

Price Action: Meta shares closed Tuesday at $603.00, up 0.69%, before slipping 0.18% to $601.93 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Meta scores in the 89th percentile for growth, though its stock has shown a negative price trend across short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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