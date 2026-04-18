When Will Meta Begin Layoffs? Report Outlines Details Of 8,000 Cuts Amid AI Focus

The specifics of the cuts have not yet been finalized, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans. The sources disclosed that the company’s executives may adjust their plans as they observe developments in artificial intelligence capabilities.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Zuckerberg Bets Big On AI Amid Leaner Operations

Despite Meta’s significant layoffs in 2022 and 2023, the company’s stock was struggling at the time. However, it is currently in a more stable financial position. Meta’s shares have risen by 5.86% since the beginning of the year.

The impending layoffs at Meta have been a topic of discussion for some time. In March, the company hinted at significant workforce reductions to fund large-scale AI investments while tightening operating costs.

Goldman Sachs Flags Long-Term Worker Risk

Amid the layoffs in the tech industry, the prediction market is betting on whether 2026 will see more layoffs than 2025. Data from Kalshi, a federally authorized betting platform, shows that over $14.6 million has been bet on the contract “More tech layoffs in 2026 than in 2025?”

Some analysts, however, argue that many tech layoffs reflect post-pandemic overhiring corrections rather than genuine AI-driven displacement.

Stock Performance

Meta has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, with a 52-week high of $796.25 and a 52-week low of $479.80.

The large-cap stock is up 37.30% year to date.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, META closed at $688.55 on Friday, up 1.73%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight that META has a Growth score of 84.11.

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