Meta Plans To Log Employee Keystrokes For Training Workplace AI Agents: Report

How Meta Intends To Turn Daily Work Into AI Training

Reuters reported that Meta is rolling out a tool called Model Capability Initiative, or MCI, that runs across work apps and websites while recording clicks, cursor movement, and typing.

One internal memo said the system can also capture periodic screenshots, with the goal of improving areas where models still stumble on routine computer behavior such as navigating dropdowns or using keyboard shortcuts.

The memo framed the effort as a way for staff to contribute training examples simply by doing their normal jobs, rather than creating separate labeling workflows.

In a separate message shared on Monday, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth described a broader internal program now labeled Agent Transformation Accelerator, built around AI agents doing more of the work while employees supervise and refine outcomes.

Safeguards, Limits, And A Growing Surveillance Debate

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the MCI data is intended only for model training and not for employee evaluation, while also pointing to protections meant to keep sensitive information out of the pipeline.

As reported by Reuters, Yale law professor Ifeoma Ajunwa warned that logging keystrokes can push white-collar monitoring toward a level of continuous oversight more commonly associated with gig-economy roles.

Outside the U.S., legal constraints could be tougher, according to Reuters, which cited York University professor Valerio De Stefano on how European privacy and labor rules may restrict or bar this kind of tracking.

De Stefano also said the mere knowledge of monitoring can tilt workplace leverage toward employers, even before any data is used.

Why Custom Chips Matter For Meta’s Agent Ambitions

Meta's internal data collection drive is paired with a hardware strategy built for long-run AI capacity, including a multi-year expansion with Broadcom to design custom silicon tailored to Meta's workloads.

That kind of contracted, purpose-built chip pipeline is a departure from buying only off-the-shelf parts, and it can make AI spending look more like an ongoing infrastructure commitment than a series of one-time orders.

The same dynamic has been pitched as a stabilizer for chip suppliers, since long-duration agreements can provide visibility that historically was hard to find in boom-and-bust semiconductor cycles.

META Price Action: Meta Platforms shares were down 0.31% during regular trading and up 0.45% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, last trading at $671.85, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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