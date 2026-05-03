Tech Layoffs Surge as AI Infrastructure Spending Forces Headcount Cuts Across Big Tech

The tech industry has witnessed a massive surge in layoffs amid soaring investments in AI infrastructure, with over 81,000 jobs slashed in the first quarter of 2026. This marks a dramatic increase compared to previous quarters, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the sector.

Highest Quarterly Layoffs In 2 Years

According to The Kobeissi Letter, tech companies have announced a staggering 81,747 layoffs in the first quarter of 2026. This marks the highest quarterly total since at least the first quarter of 2024.

Layoffs in the tech sector have more than doubled compared to the previous quarter, showing a dramatic increase of 580% since the fourth quarter of 2025. March alone accounted for 45,800 job cuts, making it the worst month for tech layoffs in over two years, as reported by Kobeissi Letter.

Elevated Layoffs Trend Expected To Continue

This wave of job cuts comes as tech giants redirect their spending towards artificial intelligence chips and data centers, aiming to free up capital for infrastructure investments. As a result, U.S. tech employment is experiencing a rapid contraction, according to the Kobeissi Letter.

Furthermore, the narrative around AI layoffs is being scrutinized, with some suggesting that the real issue might be overhiring rather than AI itself.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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