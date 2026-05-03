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Nvidia Backs Nokia
May 3, 2026 9:51 AM 2 min read

Nokia, Intel, And Sandisk Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (April 27-May 1): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

Wall Street's winners list is getting crowded, and momentum is doing the talking.

From tech to telecom, big names are catching fire as earnings beats and bold moves fuel investor buzz.

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) gained 25.68% in the last week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) increased 28.76% in the last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) jumped 19.31% in the last week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.

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