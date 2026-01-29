Multiple analysts have weighed in on Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter earnings call, sharing their insights on various factors related to the Elon Musk-led automaker.

Gary Black Paints Mixed Picture

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Gary Black of The Future Fund LLC shared his insights on the earnings. The investor outlined that he expects Tesla shares to "rise by 2-3%" once the markets open following the earnings call.

Ross Gerber Says Its The End Of An Era

Meanwhile, Ross Gerber, co-founder of Gerber Kawasaki, also shared his views on the earnings, calling it the "end of an era" for Tesla as the company announced a shift towards autonomous vehicles.

He also shared that Tesla's transition from manufacturing electric vehicles to a "transportation as a service," as well as the humanoid robots revenue model, would require "some time and a ton of money."

Gene Munster Says Robotaxis Progressing Well

"FSD is making more progress than people realize," Munster said, adding that the system had made a "remarkable improvement" over the past six-month period. Munster also added that Tesla’s decision to offer FSD subscriptions only would take auto margins down to 16%.

On Robotaxis, the investor shared that Tesla's confidence in the FSD system has led to the company announcing Robotaxi expansion into multiple cities this year. Munster shared that market estimates indicate a 7% increase in deliveries for Tesla this year, though the automaker did not reveal any details about deliveries.

"My sense is that it's gonna be flat-ish. As long as it's flat, it's gonna be positive." He also shared that Tesla was focusing on higher volume models, which was a positive for Tesla.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA jumped 2.01% to $440.13 during Overnight trading on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: Mijansk786 on Shutterstock.com