Neuralink has grown its human trials to 21 participants worldwide as Elon Musk confirms a next-generation brain implant with three times the current capabilities is set to debut later this year.

Neuralink Expands Human Trials

On Wednesday, Musk's brain-implant company said that it now has 21 participants enrolled in clinical trials across the globe.

This marks a notable increase from the 12 people reported using the implants in September to control computers, digital devices and physical tools using only their thoughts.

The implants are primarily designed to assist people with paralysis or spinal cord injuries.

Early trial participants have already demonstrated the technology's potential, using it to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media and navigate cursors on laptops.

“A primary aim of our expanding clinical trials is to better understand these variations and improve both our hardware and the overall procedure for every participant,” the company said in a blog post.

Next-Generation Implant With 3X Capability Coming

Sharing the news on X, Musk congratulated the Neuralink team, adding that Neuralink's next-generation cybernetic implant, offering three times the capability of the current device, is expected to be ready later this year.

Musk also teased plans for the Blindsight augment, which aims to restore vision in individuals with complete blindness—starting with low-resolution sight and improving over time.

Neuralink began human trials in 2024 after addressing safety concerns initially raised by the FDA in 2022.

